Hazard football operations continue despite player testing positive for COVID-19

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As high school football teams across the state return to workouts, a few programs have seen players test positive for the coronavirus. Tuesday principal Happy Mobelini confirmed the first positive case for the Hazard Bulldogs in a statement.

The statement reads:

“On July the 7th 2020, we received notification that one of our student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 we immediately notified the Kentucky river health department After meeting with officials with from KRADD and discussing our current procedures discussing our current procedures utilize for summer athletic workouts we’re advised to closely monitor other student-athletes for symptoms we were informed that there is a low risk of transmission to other team members we will continue to follow all recommendations from KRDHD to ensure all coaches and student-athletes remain safe and healthy.”

Hazard Principal Happy Mobelini

The football team plans to continue limited workouts.

