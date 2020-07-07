Governor Beshear announces 371 new cases, nine deaths Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released the state’s new COVID-19 numbers Tuesday afternoon.

The governor announced 371 new cases and nine new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 17,519 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 602.

4,841 people have recovered from the virus.

445,196 Kentuckians have received tests.

The deaths reported include a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 52-year-old man from Kenton County; two women, ages 86 and 96, and two men, ages 85 and 95, from Knox County; a 70-year-old woman from Logan County; a 64-year-old woman from Mason County; and a 62-year-old man from Monroe County.

“Today is a tough day in our fight against the coronavirus. While we’ve long noted that case numbers fluctuate due to differences in reporting – and that weekends often see lower tallies that sometimes catch up during the week – today’s numbers are cause for serious concern,” the Governor said.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.