Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday the Knox County Health Department reported five COVID-19 related deaths.

All five were residents of the Christian Health Center.

Four of the five were hospice or comfort care patients before contracting the virus.

All five were over 85-years old and had advanced heart failure or Alzheimer’s disease.

CEO & President of Christian Care Communities Mary Lynn Spalding said, “Any death is a tragedy and the loss is felt by family, friends and our staff. The Christian Health Center is a critical part of our regions healthcare system and we appreciate the support and prayers from the community as we work diligently to combat the virus.”

