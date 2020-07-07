Advertisement

Education leaders say there are many unanswered questions about having in-person learning

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Next month Kentucky school districts hope to have students back in the classroom. Some have already announced the first day of school while others have not set a date yet.

Education leaders say they need flexibility when it comes to having in-person learning again. Leaders also told House and Senate committee members there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“Will we have the funding necessary to acquire cleaning supplies,” asked Eric Kennedy.

Kennedy says surveys show some want students back in class while others want more at-home learning. And then there’s the subject of masks.

“But it is an expectation and it is going to have to happen. There will obviously be students who will want to defy that,” said Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown.

The state high school athletic association commissioner says this is all like walking a tightrope.

“We have spent the entire summer where whatever goes on in school sports, does not inhibit the start of school,” said Julian Tackett with KHSAA.

Tackett says some districts have started activities only to pause, but he's optimistic about the next few months.

“We are looking at having fall sports, without doubt, we are still planning for fall sports. What that looks like could change, just like the data with the virus,” said Tackett.

“Because I think every coach in the state, every parent, every athletic director just wants to see what is this going to look like,” said Sen. Max Wise.

Tackett says sports are important because in many communities it’s their number one drop out prevention tool.

The Senate committee chairman says plans for reopening will vary for each school.

