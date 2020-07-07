Coroner: Man dies after family members find him with burns from fire at home

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Rowan County.

It happened at a home on Barber Road in the Clearfield community.

The coroner’s office says family members of the victim, 76-year-old Elmer McKinney, went to check on him at his home around 7 Monday morning. When they got there, they saw that McKinney had been hurt in a fire.

They called for help and McKinney was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead where he died.

The coroner says McKinney lived alone and the fire appears to be accidental in nature. Family members say the fire had already burned itself out by the time they arrived.

