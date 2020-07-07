Coronavirus reimbursement announce for some Kentucky governments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear stated 16 Northern Kentucky governments applied for about $7 million in reimbursements from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and the CARES Act for local governments.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DGL Commissioner Dennis Keene said reimbursements are essential for local governments.”We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Five of the 16 governments received approval for reimbursement for a total of $1.3 million. The individual reimbursement amounts per government are listed below.

Fort Mitchell - Receiving $592,653 to cover payroll expenses for police officers and sanitization and social distancing costs.

Villa Hills - Receiving $239,962 for police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers.

Williamstown - Receiving $227,989 for police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers.

Wilder - Receiving $220,753 for police officers and the cost of PPE for the city.

Mason County- Receiving $46,000 for PPE, social distancing, technology, sanitization, and payroll costs.

The remaining 11 governments have preliminary approval for the following:

Florence has preliminary approval for $2,335,449 for payroll for police, fire, and EMS workers.

Erlanger has preliminary approval for $1,233,797 for payroll for police, fire, and EMS workers.

Alexandria has preliminary approval for $519,241 to cover payroll expenses, sanitizing supplies, grants for small businesses to offset the financial burden of COVID-19 and technology upgrades to allow employees to work remotely.

Grant County has preliminary approval for $427,384 to cover payroll for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and to install plexiglass in the County Clerk’s and Sheriff’s offices.

Fort Wright has preliminary approval for $412,527 to reimburse payroll expenses for their police and fire departments.

Highland Heights has preliminary approval for $344,022 in reimbursements for PPE and payroll for quarantined employees and police officers.

Elsmere has preliminary approval for $243,860 for PPE and family and medical leave for employees.

Southgate has preliminary approval for $124,874 for payroll for police officers and technology to allow employees to telework.

Pendleton County has preliminary approval for $83,168 to cover payroll for the Pendleton County Sheriff’s office.

Edgewood has preliminary approval for $13,555 to cover PPE, sanitizer, payroll for first responders, and technology to allow employees to telework.

Covington has preliminary approval for $12,679 for decontamination and sanitizing supplies and technology to allow employees to telework.

