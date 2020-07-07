Armed militia members provide security near controversial Confederate monument in Lawrenceburg

ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A debate we’re seeing across the nation is underway in Anderson County. Should a Confederate statue be removed?

A petition to remove a Confederate statue from the Anderson County Courthouse now has over 700 signatures. But it appears the effort to remove it has stalled, at least for now.

County leaders heard from both sides of the issue Tuesday morning but did not take any action.

Holly Harrison-Hawkins started the petition and she addressed the Anderson County Fiscal Court Tuesday morning. Others spoke too. Many saying they did not want the statue removed.

The fiscal court meeting came after a tension-filled night near the statue. The Anderson News reports arguments led to pushing and yelling.

Tuesday, there were two armed women outside providing security to keep things calm. They told us they are from the Three Percenters militia group.

“We’re pretty much here for the law officers on standby,” said Three Percenters member Tara Brandau. “If they need us, we’ll step in. Other than that, it’s their show.”

Security in Lawrenceburg after tension regarding the debate of removing a Confederate statue in front of the Anderson County Courthouse @WKYT pic.twitter.com/9sYIaePjFT — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) July 7, 2020

Tuesday’s meeting was peaceful, but still, people are passionate.

“The statue does represent an ideology of supporting slavery and it does not belong on the courthouse lawn,” said Harrison-Hawkins. “We are supposed to be promoting blind justice and equality for all it is inappropriate where it is today.”

Jerry Salyer, who is against statue removal, said, “A soldier fights for two reasons. One because of the person next to him, and two for people back home and to dishonor that and to treat these people as if they are scum is absolutely disgusting.”

A petition to keep the statue has more than 1,500 signatures.

No vote was taken during Tuesday’s meeting.

The judge-executive told the Anderson News the issue is not scheduled to be discussed during any future meetings.

