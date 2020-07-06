Advertisement

What a fireworks display looks like from behind-the-scenes

Chad Allen shoots fireworks off for the City of Hazard.
Chad Allen shoots fireworks off for the City of Hazard.(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Have you ever wondered how Fourth of July firework celebrations happen?

Hazard’s Chad Allen has put on the display for the city for nearly 22 years.

“There is a lot of things that go in play off the scenes for us to get ready to do it,” said Allen.

Allen works for Pyrotechnics Display.

“The city and the company negotiate how much money they want to spend and they send me a box truck with the explosives and from that point it’s mine,” said Allen

That is when he gets to work.

“I have to sit down and see what’s available and see how I want to design it,” said Allen.

It takes him and his crew about 10 hours to prepare.

Chad Allen: “We wanna do everything we can for the kids down there so that they can enjoy it but the main thing is we wanna walk off the hill safe,” said Allen.

Allen has three friends who help him.

“We work together every day and I trust them so you’ve got to have people around here that you trust and willing to follow directions,” said Allen

The crew has a safety protocol along with back up plans.

Chad Allen: You can do everything right and something can happen. So you got to play with the odds and put your self in position to be successful

After the show is over, Allen can hear the cheers, something he looks forward to every year.

Chad Allen: That’s what it is all about. I got a six-year-old little girl and you can imagine in your mind what that is like seeing that in the sky. That’s what it’s all about.￼

