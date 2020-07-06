VDH: Five new COVID-19 cases in SWVA this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 62,981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 65,748.
VDH said there have been 1,746 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 107 probable COVID-19 deaths.
On Sunday, VDH reported 6,377 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 41 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
In the WYMT coverage area, two new cases were reported in Buchanan County and three new cases in Lee County.
Below is a list of all of the cases reported in our Southwest Virginia counties:
Buchanan County – 33 cases
Dickenson County – 5 cases
Lee County – 15 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Wise County – 30 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.