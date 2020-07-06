Advertisement

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - School leaders in Kentucky are working on plans for reopening in the fall.

Many school systems across the Commonwealth plan on reopening in August after students finished the last two months of the 2019 school year learning at home.

A virtual meeting of the Superintendents Advisory Council is planned for Monday afternoon from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. What they talk about could provide insight to school systems still working through plans for allowing students back in the fall.

“It’s going to look different from community to community to school to school, even down to the building level, how this is implemented is going to be different,” said Eddie Campbell with KEA. “So, it’s going to take a lot of patience, and a lot of flexibility.”

Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown will be addressing the council along with workplace health and safety officials. They are likely to talk about guidance, safety expectations, and best practices.

It appears that most school systems could require standards such as the use of masks by staff and students as well as social distancing, with students staying six feet apart while learning.

Leaders are also expected to talk about NTI days during the meeting, as well as attendance, and funding. School systems traditionally receive funding based on attendance, but that will be changed this year due to the pandemic.

While some school systems are planning to reopen August 24, such as Fayette County, many others have yet to announce potential reopening dates.

State school leaders are still discussing options should students refuse to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.

State

Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The mural fills the entire side of a warehouse more than 100 feet wide and 30 feet tall. It features the faces of those killed by police or those who died in police custody like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, David McAtee, Elijah McClain, and Sandra Bland.

Crime

Police arrest Clay County woman accused of stabbing another person

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officers with the Clay County Sheriffs Office say Melanie Azizpour had stabbed someone earlier that morning.

News

Shooting in Letcher County leaves one dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
An officer with the Kentucky State Police said that Justin and Kimberly Robinson were inside their home when James Duncan broke in.

Latest News

News

ATV ride in honor of baby who would have turned one on July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Kennedy Paige Jones died at just eight months old in her sleep. Her first birthday would have been on the 4th of July.

Forecast

Hot temperatures, scattered showers and storms continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the new week! You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as well.

State

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center receives grant to help local veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
The funds were awarded to assist veterans in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky.

State

Police searching for man accused of stabbing ex-wife in Bell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing his ex-wife on July 4th.

State

Hemp company holds grand opening for new Georgetown facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
What was once a vision, became reality Monday as the community celebrates the grand opening of a new state of the art hemp facility in Georgetown.

State

LFCHD warns rising COVID-19 numbers aren’t expected to go down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last few weeks.