Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - School leaders in Kentucky are working on plans for reopening in the fall.

Many school systems across the Commonwealth plan on reopening in August after students finished the last two months of the 2019 school year learning at home.

A virtual meeting of the Superintendents Advisory Council is planned for Monday afternoon from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. What they talk about could provide insight to school systems still working through plans for allowing students back in the fall.

“It’s going to look different from community to community to school to school, even down to the building level, how this is implemented is going to be different,” said Eddie Campbell with KEA. “So, it’s going to take a lot of patience, and a lot of flexibility.”

Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown will be addressing the council along with workplace health and safety officials. They are likely to talk about guidance, safety expectations, and best practices.

It appears that most school systems could require standards such as the use of masks by staff and students as well as social distancing, with students staying six feet apart while learning.

Leaders are also expected to talk about NTI days during the meeting, as well as attendance, and funding. School systems traditionally receive funding based on attendance, but that will be changed this year due to the pandemic.

While some school systems are planning to reopen August 24, such as Fayette County, many others have yet to announce potential reopening dates.

State school leaders are still discussing options should students refuse to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.