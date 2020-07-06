Advertisement

Summer heat, daily rain chances continue this week

(WBKO)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you had a good 4th of July weekend! Our new week starts much as the old one ended, with more heat and more chances for showers and storms.

It was a hot weekend, with highs officially getting to 89 and 91 at the National Weather Service office at Jackson on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Don’t expect any relief this week, at least not for the first several days.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start off this Monday with some patchy fog and sunny skies. A few clouds will work their way in this afternoon and bring our daily shot at showers and storms with them in the heat of the day. And there will be heat. Most of us will top out close to 90 this afternoon. With the heat index, it could feel like 92 and 94, so keep taking those heat precautions if you plan to spend a lot of time outside.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain chances early. It’s probably a safe bet we’ll have some fog late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are basically carbon copies of Monday. Sun and clouds, scattered afternoon storm chances, highs close to 90. Friday and the weekend could be a different story. Models are showing some increased rain chances and cooler air, especially for Saturday and Sunday, so a potential cold front could be on the way through. It’s definitely something to watch. We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

