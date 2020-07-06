Shooting in Letcher County leaves one dead

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A burglary in Letcher County Monday morning ended with a man being shot and killed.

An officer with the Kentucky State Police said that Justin and Kimberly Robinson were inside their home when James Duncan broke in.

Duncan was shot during a confrontation with the Robinsons.

Letcher County Deputy Coroner Derek Meade pronounced 39-year-old James Duncan dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Frankfort.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.