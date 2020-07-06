RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is a season where many enjoy taking some vacation time, but during the pandemic, it’s a struggle to travel safely.

Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.

“Our biggest challenge now is getting inventory, we’ve had record months the past two months,” said Justin Wilson, sales manager at Big Daddy RVs.

Wilson says sales are usually up during the summer, and this year, they’ve doubled.

“Things are opening back up and people are getting vacation and traveling, we’re seeing that increase again,” Wilson said.

Now the shop is doing so well, they’re expanding the lot to add 100 to 150 units.

This is after weeks of only having the service department open for curbside assistance, and the business seems to be making up for lost time.

“It’s selling as soon as it’s hitting the lot,” Wilson said.

Wilson says an RV is a way to share a vacation experience with family, without sharing germs with the public.

“You have your own belongings, you know who has slept in your bed, sat in your couch things of that nature, so it’s sanitized and everything’s a little more comfortable that way.”

Wilson says the common RV costs anywhere from $20,000-30,000.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.