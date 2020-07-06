Advertisement

RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Experts say RV sales have been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts say RV sales have been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is a season where many enjoy taking some vacation time, but during the pandemic, it’s a struggle to travel safely.

Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.

“Our biggest challenge now is getting inventory, we’ve had record months the past two months,” said Justin Wilson, sales manager at Big Daddy RVs.

Wilson says sales are usually up during the summer, and this year, they’ve doubled.

“Things are opening back up and people are getting vacation and traveling, we’re seeing that increase again,” Wilson said.

Now the shop is doing so well, they’re expanding the lot to add 100 to 150 units.

This is after weeks of only having the service department open for curbside assistance, and the business seems to be making up for lost time.

“It’s selling as soon as it’s hitting the lot,” Wilson said.

Wilson says an RV is a way to share a vacation experience with family, without sharing germs with the public.

“You have your own belongings, you know who has slept in your bed, sat in your couch things of that nature, so it’s sanitized and everything’s a little more comfortable that way.”

Wilson says the common RV costs anywhere from $20,000-30,000.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The mural fills the entire side of a warehouse more than 100 feet wide and 30 feet tall. It features the faces of those killed by police or those who died in police custody like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, David McAtee, Elijah McClain, and Sandra Bland.

Education

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
School leaders in Kentucky plan to discuss possible plans for reopening in the fall.

Crime

Police arrest Clay County woman accused of stabbing another person

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officers with the Clay County Sheriffs Office say Melanie Azizpour had stabbed someone earlier that morning.

News

Shooting in Letcher County leaves one dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
An officer with the Kentucky State Police said that Justin and Kimberly Robinson were inside their home when James Duncan broke in.

Latest News

News

ATV ride in honor of baby who would have turned one on July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Kennedy Paige Jones died at just eight months old in her sleep. Her first birthday would have been on the 4th of July.

Forecast

Hot temperatures, scattered showers and storms continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the new week! You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as well.

State

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center receives grant to help local veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
The funds were awarded to assist veterans in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky.

State

Police searching for man accused of stabbing ex-wife in Bell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing his ex-wife on July 4th.

State

Hemp company holds grand opening for new Georgetown facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
What was once a vision, became reality Monday as the community celebrates the grand opening of a new state of the art hemp facility in Georgetown.

State

LFCHD warns rising COVID-19 numbers aren’t expected to go down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last few weeks.