Police arrest Clay County woman accused of stabbing another person
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a woman Monday morning after they say she stabbed a person.
Deputies found 44-year-old Melanie Azizpour inside a home on North Highway 421.
Officers with the Clay County Sheriffs Office say Azizpour had stabbed someone earlier that morning.
Azizpour was charged with 2nd-degree assault and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.
