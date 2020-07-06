Police arrest Clay County woman accused of stabbing another person

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a woman Monday morning after they say she stabbed a person.

Deputies found 44-year-old Melanie Azizpour inside a home on North Highway 421.

Officers with the Clay County Sheriffs Office say Azizpour had stabbed someone earlier that morning.

Azizpour was charged with 2nd-degree assault and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

Assault Arrest. On July 6, 2020 Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested... Posted by Clay County Sheriffs Office on Monday, July 6, 2020

