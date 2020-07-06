Advertisement

Police arrest Clay County woman accused of stabbing another person

Melanie Azizpour (Photo Credit: Clay County Jail)
Melanie Azizpour (Photo Credit: Clay County Jail)((Photo Credit: Clay County Jail))
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested a woman Monday morning after they say she stabbed a person.

Deputies found 44-year-old Melanie Azizpour inside a home on North Highway 421.

Officers with the Clay County Sheriffs Office say Azizpour had stabbed someone earlier that morning.

Azizpour was charged with 2nd-degree assault and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

Assault Arrest. On July 6, 2020 Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested...

Posted by Clay County Sheriffs Office on Monday, July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.

State

Louisville artists unveil mural honoring Breonna Taylor; others killed by police

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The mural fills the entire side of a warehouse more than 100 feet wide and 30 feet tall. It features the faces of those killed by police or those who died in police custody like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, David McAtee, Elijah McClain, and Sandra Bland.

Education

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
School leaders in Kentucky plan to discuss possible plans for reopening in the fall.

News

Shooting in Letcher County leaves one dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
An officer with the Kentucky State Police said that Justin and Kimberly Robinson were inside their home when James Duncan broke in.

Latest News

News

ATV ride in honor of baby who would have turned one on July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Kennedy Paige Jones died at just eight months old in her sleep. Her first birthday would have been on the 4th of July.

Forecast

Hot temperatures, scattered showers and storms continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the new week! You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as well.

State

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center receives grant to help local veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
The funds were awarded to assist veterans in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky.

State

Police searching for man accused of stabbing ex-wife in Bell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing his ex-wife on July 4th.

State

Hemp company holds grand opening for new Georgetown facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
What was once a vision, became reality Monday as the community celebrates the grand opening of a new state of the art hemp facility in Georgetown.

State

LFCHD warns rising COVID-19 numbers aren’t expected to go down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last few weeks.