Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases reported in Eastern Kentucky this weekend

Coronavirus Kentucky
Coronavirus Kentucky(AP images)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Pike County Health Department confirmed eight new cases on Saturday

The total in Pikeville is 111 cases with 43 cases active and 66 have recovered.

The new cases include a 28 year old woman, a 45 year old woman, a minor aged girl, a 25 year old woman, a 59 year old woman, a 23 year old man, a 61 year old man and a 66 year old man.

All of the newly confirmed cases are recovering from home.

The Harlan County Health Department confirmed three new cases of the virus which raises the county’s total to 30.

The Bell County Health Department confirmed six new cases on Sunday, raising its total to 33.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What a fireworks display looks like from behind-the-scenes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Chris Allen with Pyrotechnics Display puts on the City of Hazard's firework display.

News

Mud bugs take to the trails across Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
The ride had about 20 people all from across Eastern Kentucky, friends, and families alike staying six feet apart.

News

Hazard First Baptist Church postpones in-person services after spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Changing plans to make sure church members and visitors are safe.

Regional

Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been cancelled.

Latest News

Regional

A second stimulus check? Here’s how much money you could get

Updated: 7 hours ago
The HEROES Act would offer a larger stimulus payment than the CARES Act.

Regional

Surveillance video shows SUV slamming into Lexington home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fire crews are negotiating a tricky vehicle removal after an SUV crashed into a home on Highlawn Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Regional

COVID-19 W. Va. | 57 more cases reported

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

Forecast

Showers possible this evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will get into the upper 80s to lower 90s once again for daytime highs.

News

Mountain Pass Dairy Bar hosts 4th of July hot dog eating contest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Employees at Mountain Pass Dairy helped Jordan Hughes organize the contest.

News

Little League baseball hosts its opening day in Hazard

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
On July 4th, the players and coaches of Hazard Perry County little league hit the field for opening day.