New COVID-19 cases reported in Eastern Kentucky this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Pike County Health Department confirmed eight new cases on Saturday

The total in Pikeville is 111 cases with 43 cases active and 66 have recovered.

The new cases include a 28 year old woman, a 45 year old woman, a minor aged girl, a 25 year old woman, a 59 year old woman, a 23 year old man, a 61 year old man and a 66 year old man.

All of the newly confirmed cases are recovering from home.

The Harlan County Health Department confirmed three new cases of the virus which raises the county’s total to 30.

The Bell County Health Department confirmed six new cases on Sunday, raising its total to 33.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.