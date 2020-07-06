Advertisement

Mud bugs take to the trails across Eastern Kentucky

The ride had about 20 people all from across Eastern Kentucky, friends, and families alike staying six feet apart.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Magoffin County, Ky (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Mud Bugs went on their annual fifth of July ride, traveling more than 100 miles across Eastern Kentucky.

“We have created a group here with all our friends and families. We’re just going out and riding through several different counties starting in Salyersville, going through Breathitt County, and then we’re eventually going to end up in Knott County,” said East Ky Mud Bugs President, Dustin Music.

“Right now I’m looking forward to getting down to the creeks where it’s cooler. It’s a super hot today, a lot of us couldn’t make it today because of the heat, but that’s we’re looking forward to just having a good day. I’m just kind of chilling,” added Music.

“I mean it’s everything just to be able to get out and get out to enjoy something that everybody likes doing and you can still social distance and be away from everything else it’s going on,” said Music.

As President, Music wanted to make sure everyone stayed safe, while still having fun.

“We try to be as safe and you know you got to nowadays really,” said Music.

