Advertisement

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation begins mobile COVID-19 testing

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) began its mobile COVID-19 testing on Monday at the Pineville Health Department.

The mobile unit test provides preliminary results in 15 minutes. Testing is available to anyone in the community even if they are asymptomatic.

“It’s going really, really well people have been really nice and accommodating and they understand they were a little bit backed up so our 15-minute rapid test has been pushed back just a little bit because we’re running them as fast as we can, but we’re going to call everybody this evening and let them know that preliminary result for sure but it’s been really busy,” said Tammy Collett, Cumberland Valley Clinics Regional Director.

The mobile unit had 300 swabs onboard. MCHC has two mobile units with one also in Middlesboro on Monday. There will be a mobile unit in Harlan County on Tuesday.

Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You are asked to wear a mask, bring a photo identification and a copy of your insurance card.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Author sues to stop removal of controversial Kentucky mural

Updated: 23 minutes ago
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto announced last month that the mural would be coming down.

News

Appalachian Wireless Arena remembers trip from Charlie Daniels this past fall

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Country Music Hall-of-Famer died Monday at the age of 83.

Regional

Mountain Student Achiever: Isabella Coleman

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Isabella Coleman is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

News

Bell County Judge Executive discusses recent COVID-19 cases

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
As of Monday, the county has reported 44 cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

Phillip Lewis sentenced to 35-years in prison for 2019 murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
In January of 2019, Lewis attempted to rob the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County at gunpoint.

Regional

21-year-old Floyd County woman killed in collision with tractor trailer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A crash in Boone County led to the death of a Floyd County woman who collided with a semi on I-75.

State

Governor Beshear announces 268 new cases, eight deaths Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Mountain Student Achiever 7/6/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation begins mobile COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6