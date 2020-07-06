Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation begins mobile COVID-19 testing

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) began its mobile COVID-19 testing on Monday at the Pineville Health Department.

The mobile unit test provides preliminary results in 15 minutes. Testing is available to anyone in the community even if they are asymptomatic.

“It’s going really, really well people have been really nice and accommodating and they understand they were a little bit backed up so our 15-minute rapid test has been pushed back just a little bit because we’re running them as fast as we can, but we’re going to call everybody this evening and let them know that preliminary result for sure but it’s been really busy,” said Tammy Collett, Cumberland Valley Clinics Regional Director.

The mobile unit had 300 swabs onboard. MCHC has two mobile units with one also in Middlesboro on Monday. There will be a mobile unit in Harlan County on Tuesday.

Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You are asked to wear a mask, bring a photo identification and a copy of your insurance card.

