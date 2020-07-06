Mountain Comprehensive Care Center receives grant to help local veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Labor gave a $210,960 grant to the Mountains Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky.

The funds were awarded to assist veterans in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky.

“Supporting our service members and veterans is the least our nation can do for those who have sacrificed so much to protect us all,” said Senator McConnell. “This competitive federal grant will enable Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to continue its outstanding work to provide job training and employment services to low-income and homeless veterans in eastern Kentucky. This funding will help homeless veterans find well-paying jobs and viable career paths, which will benefit both the individuals served and the community.”

“Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is pleased to continue to serve homeless veterans with reintegration services in 49 counties of eastern and central Kentucky. Helping our most vulnerable citizens is at the core of our mission, and we are very proud to work with the men and women who have valiantly served our country,” said Jacqueline S. Long, Director of Housing and Grants, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center. “We thank Senator McConnell for his support in helping secure the grant so we can continue to assist homeless veterans in eastern Kentucky.”

