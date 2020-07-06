Advertisement

Local health departments report COVID-19 cases Monday

(WCAX)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky Monday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine new cases and seven recovered cases in Clay County. They also confirmed one new case and 11 recovered cases in Jackson County. Rockcastle County has eight new cases, two probable and four recovered.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed five new COVID-19 cases. The new cases include two 49-year-old women from Knott County, a 43-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Letcher County, and a 69-year-old woman from Perry County.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases since Friday. There were four new cases Friday, 18 new cases Saturday, two new cases Sunday, and eight new cases Monday. There are 106 active cases in the county, 10 of which are hospitalized. The health department also confirmed 18 new recovered cases Monday.

The Floyd County Health Department reports that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday was at bingo on Friday. The bingo building decided to close for two weeks due to the increase in cases. The health department says if you were at bingo Friday you should monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19.

