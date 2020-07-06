Advertisement

LFCHD warns rising COVID-19 numbers aren’t expected to go down

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last few weeks.

There have been some spikes into the mid-40s, but this weekend was more of the average, with 52 new cases reported for those two days, including one death.

But those numbers aren’t expected to go down.

“Because you had the holiday, you had restrictions changing, and you have people traveling and socializing more by the end of May,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD. “We are going to see that now at the start of July.”

They’re still seeing cases in people returning from places like South Carolina and Florida, and in assisted living facilities, but many of those cases are just spread among the public.

Hall tells us businesses have been pretty good about operating under those new regulations.

“Most of the businesses are trying to follow the guidelines,” Hall said. “They want to protect themselves and they also know that if they run the risk of everything being shut down again, then they are losing all of their business.”

This means they need more cooperation from the public in wearing masks and social distancing.

While the overwhelming majority of people who get the virus survive it, that doesn’t mean they are out of the woods.

“The long-term effects of COVID-19 just aren’t clear, because we are still short term end of this,” Hall said. “So, for the people who think, ‘Well, I’ll get it, I’ll recover I’ll be fine.' “In the short term, that could be correct, but we don’t know what the long-term results are.”

Hall said the most recent death was someone who was more than 100 years old.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

