Kentucky News Digest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE AID APPLICATIONS

The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. In the first weeks of the pandemic, the number of new applications fell by nearly half compared to last year’s levels, fueled by a precipitous decline among students at low-income schools, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The numbers have risen as states and schools have launched campaigns urging students to apply for aid, but they remain down overall from last year. By Collin Binkley and Larry Fenn. With AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY MURAL

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife sued the University of Kentucky on Monday to try to stop the removal of a mural that has been the object of protest for its depictions of Black people and Native Americans. By Rebecca Reynolds Yonker.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY, from LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BREONNA TAYLOR MURAL, from ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 7,000-square-foot (650-square-meter) mural honoring Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment, has been put in a Maryland park.

HOME EXPLOSION, from ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Officials in Kentucky have identified a homeowner who was killed in an explosion allegedly sparked by homemade fireworks, authorities said.

