Hot temperatures, scattered showers and storms continue

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the new week! You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow

That mixture of sun and clouds continues this evening. We could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms as well. Most of this will start to die down as the sun sets. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday with highs getting back near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Once again, showers and storms are possible in the heat of the day.

Extended Forecast

A very typical summertime weather pattern sets up for the rest of the week as hot temperatures and pop-up storms continue. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows near 70. Most of the showers and storms pop up in the heat of the day. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the week in case some of those storms become on the stronger side.

Friday into Saturday we could be tracking a cold front that will bring a few more rain chances and a slight cool down by the weekend. And by cool down I mean highs only drop into the low to mid-80s. More on that later.

