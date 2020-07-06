Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report family members of Taylor attended the unveiling of the mural Sunday in downtown Louisville. The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while they were serving a narcotics warrant. One of the three officers who shot into her home has been fired, along with the police chief. Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member, and George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

SALT LICK, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky coroner says a man has drowned after his kayak flipped in a lake. The Bath County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa of Lexington. WKYT-TV reports a search for Mutayongwa started Saturday afternoon in the Stoney Cove area of Cave Run Lake. Witness Dalton Kegley said he saw the kayak flip and heard screams from the victim that he couldn't swim. Kegley says he and his sister helped a woman from the kayak get out of the water but they could not reach the victim. State police said his body was later recovered from the water.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have identified a homeowner who was killed in an explosion allegedly sparked by homemade fireworks. Hardin County Coroner Dr. William Lee identified the victim as 53-year-old Kelly Zilisch. Sheriff John Ward said Zilisch was pronounced dead near his Elizabethtown home Wednesday night. Ward added that at least seven people were inside the home when an explosion happened at 10 p.m. Five people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Officials have said the preliminary investigation indicated people inside the home were making homemade fireworks at the time. The sheriff's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, To­bacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks and child care facilities implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, reasoning that they are value judgments best left to individuals. Boone Circuit Court Judge Richard Brueggemann's ruling keeps Kentucky from enforcing a rule that prohibits fans, outside media or guests or family members from attending auto races. Instead, the judge ruled those racetracks can operate at 50% capacity, assuming people can maintain a 6-foot social distance between households. The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.