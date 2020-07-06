Advertisement

Greg Wells, prominent Hazard businessman, dies unexpectedly Sunday

(Photo: Maggard Funeral Homes)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Greg Wells, the Hazard businessman who helped shape Leslie Resources and 1st Trust bank, died suddenly at the age of 59 on Sunday.

Greg was 21 when he and four friends founded Leslie Resources, which grew into one of the largest employers in the region and one of the most successful coal mining companies in Southeastern Kentucky.

Later he helped start 1st Trust Bank, which has grown to now include four branches.

He contributed funds to establish the Greg and Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

A drive through memorial will be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wells Family Farm at the Coal Fields Industrial Park.

