Governor Beshear announces 268 new cases, eight deaths Monday

(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released the state’s new COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon.

The governor announced 268 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 17,152 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 593.

4,785 people have recovered from the virus.

435,471 Kentuckians have received tests.

This marked the first update from the administration on COVID-19 since Friday afternoon. Additionally, the Governor’s office released updated numbers from the holiday weekend, with 255 new cases reported on Saturday with an additional 280 on Sunday. No deaths were reported either day. The total number of new cases since Friday sits at 803.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

