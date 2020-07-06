Advertisement

Bell County Judge Executive discusses recent COVID-19 cases

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County officials announced the county’s first COVID-19 case in May, but the county has seen a major spike since.

“We went a month and a half hovering around 10 cases and then all the sudden last week, I mean we’ve exploded,” said Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock.

Since this story aired at 6:00 p.m., new numbers were released and now the county has 56 cases.

“The large majority of these recent cases are symptomatic and that’s problematic for us in trying to control an outbreak,” added Brock.

Those cases came from different activities which included COVID-19 testing.

“We’ve had some travel obviously, folks going on vacation, you know we had several cases that were born out of a church service and then you know we’re having a lot more testing,” said Brock.

Judge-Executive Brock considers the county a hot spot which is based on the population and the number of positive cases over the past 3 months.

“I think the data says its a hotspot, I think when you go from approximately 12 cases to 44 in less than a week that feels pretty hot to me,” said Brock.

Brock encouraged community members to practice good health precautions such as washing your hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“There’s a common-sense factor that has to play in, and you know we’re going to have to become good humans about this and realize that wearing a mask is what’s going to make this go away,” added Brock.

Posted by Bell County Health Department on Monday, 6 July 2020

