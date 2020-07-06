ATV ride in honor of baby who would have turned one on July 4th

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kennedy Paige Jones died at just eight months old in her sleep. Her first birthday would have been on the 4th of July.

An ATV ride honoring what would have been a vibrant one-year-old little girl.

Kourtney Slone, Kennedy’s mom, says this ride was a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“I wish you could’ve met her. I mean I really don’t know what to say,” said Slone. “When it happened we were like we had to find something to do to honor her memory. We all love riding and she would’ve loved it too so we all just put this together. "

Family, friends and members of the community came together to remember Kennedy and the life she left behind.

Benjamin Stidham, Perry County Constable District 1, was at the event helping block traffic to make sure the group made it to the trail.

“I’m here is Perry County Constable and we have the fire department here of Grapevine Chavies and the state police is also here to help. So it’s just a community-oriented thing everybody is sticking together to do something for the little girl,” said Stidham. “It’s heartbreaking but it’s an honor to just be able to be a part of it and I know it’s an honor to the family for everybody that’s here.”

Stickers and flags displayed as they ride to remember a life gone too soon.

“I mean if you look around you can pretty much tell everybody is friends and stuff. We like meeting new people and just getting her name out there and how loved she was,” said Slone.

The ride went through three counties including Perry, Breathitt and Knott County.

