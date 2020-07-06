Advertisement

ATV ride in honor of baby who would have turned one on July 4th

ATV Memorial Ride
ATV Memorial Ride(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kennedy Paige Jones died at just eight months old in her sleep. Her first birthday would have been on the 4th of July.

An ATV ride honoring what would have been a vibrant one-year-old little girl.

Kourtney Slone, Kennedy’s mom, says this ride was a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“I wish you could’ve met her. I mean I really don’t know what to say,” said Slone. “When it happened we were like we had to find something to do to honor her memory. We all love riding and she would’ve loved it too so we all just put this together. "

Family, friends and members of the community came together to remember Kennedy and the life she left behind.

Benjamin Stidham, Perry County Constable District 1, was at the event helping block traffic to make sure the group made it to the trail.

“I’m here is Perry County Constable and we have the fire department here of Grapevine Chavies and the state police is also here to help. So it’s just a community-oriented thing everybody is sticking together to do something for the little girl,” said Stidham. “It’s heartbreaking but it’s an honor to just be able to be a part of it and I know it’s an honor to the family for everybody that’s here.”

Stickers and flags displayed as they ride to remember a life gone too soon.

“I mean if you look around you can pretty much tell everybody is friends and stuff. We like meeting new people and just getting her name out there and how loved she was,” said Slone.

The ride went through three counties including Perry, Breathitt and Knott County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shooting in Letcher County leaves one dead

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
An officer with the Kentucky State Police said that Justin and Kimberly Robinson were inside their home when James Duncan broke in.

Forecast

Hot temperatures, scattered showers and storms continue

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the new week! You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as well.

State

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center receives grant to help local veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
The funds were awarded to assist veterans in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky.

State

Police searching for man accused of stabbing ex-wife in Bell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police are searching for the man accused of stabbing his ex-wife on July 4th.

Latest News

State

90-day extension period for Kentucky license renewals about to expire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear put the order in place after all driver’s license services were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Hate it or love it: Shortage of coins due to coronavirus

Updated: 12 hours ago
Convenience stores and fast food restaurants are among those pinching their pennies asking customers to pay in exact change or by card.

Regional

VDH: Eight new COVID-19 cases in SWVA in the last two days

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health reported 62,981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

Forecast

Summer heat, daily rain chances continue this week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a hot weekend, with highs officially getting to 89 and 91 at the National Weather Service office at Jackson on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Don’t expect any relief this week, at least not for the first several days.

State

WATCH | Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 15 hours ago
22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa drowned after his kayak flipped over in the lake.

State

Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman and Chelsea Jones
On Fourth of July restaurant owner Mamadou Sav Savane was told about the search for a body in Cave Run Lake. He had no idea he knew the man who drowned... until he got a call.