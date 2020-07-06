Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless Arena remembers trip from Charlie Daniels this past fall

The musician played at Pikeville in October of 2019.
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country Music lost a legend Monday. Hall-of-Famer Charlie Daniels died at the age of 83 years old.

Daniels recently made a trip to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

“Charlie played here in October of 2019,” said Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Josh Kesler. “He actually had The Kentucky Headhunters with him￼. Did a great job￼. Fans loved it. He put on a heck of a show of course.￼

The show wasn’t the only time Daniels made a trip to Pikeville. Over the years, Kesler had the opportunity to meet Daniels many times, now cherishing those memories a little extra.

“Super humble person. Would come in and talk to everyone on whether you were the weather you were the events person you were the￼ custodian,” said Kesler. “He would sit and talk to you and say hi to you. He would go out of his way just to be very gracious and kind￼￼. Definitely a big loss for the music industry and 2020.”

Daniels touched many lives throughout his career all across the world and here in Eastern Kentucky.

“An absolutely iconic human being. Of course, the devil went down to Georgia. Several great songs that will never stop being played and they shouldn’t,” said Kesler.

