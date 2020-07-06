Advertisement

90-day extension period for Kentucky license renewals about to expire

Circuit court clerks to continue accepting driver’s license renewal applications remotely through September 30, motor vehicle registration extension ends October 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky licenses, permits and IDs that expire starting Tuesday will no longer have a 90-day extension period for renewal.

Any licenses that expired between March 18 and July 6 still fall under the emergency order that automatically provides a 90-day extension.

Gov. Andy Beshear put the order in place after all driver’s license services were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentuckians can renew their licenses online through Sept. 30 by clicking here.

