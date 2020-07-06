21-year-old Floyd County woman killed in collision with tractor trailer

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County woman died Monday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 75 in Boone County according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

21-year-old Allyson b. Davis from Banner was driving on I-75 when she lost control in a patch of high water, leading her to spin out of control and end up under the trailer of a semi.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

