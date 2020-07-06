11 -Year-Old South Laurel star gets D1 looks

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For most athletes, their love for the game blossomed the first time they touched a ball, for Skeeter Mabe it was a little different.

“I decided to play basketball because I saw my brother do it when he was at a young age and I just started doing it on the sidelines. It had to take a while for me to fall in love with it,” said seventh-grade point guard, Skeeter Mabe.

While her love for the game grew so did something else, getting national attention from D1 schools like Baylor, Stanford, and Louisville just to name a few.

“Honestly where she is 11, she doesn’t have a clue in the world. She has no idea how good she is or how good she’s going to be. She’s got a pretty bright future in the game,” said Skeeter’s dad, Brian Mabe.

However, regardless of the D1 attention, she is focused on playing the game she loves.

“I really don’t look at them I continue to play the game and then I’ll look at it when I get to high school,” added Mabe.

“You see a lot of kids who know they’re good but they let everybody else know they’re good Skeeter is just out here because she loves the game we just try to keep her grounded and let her know nothing is promised,” said Mabe

She is excited about playing at the next level for South Laurel High School, hoping to bring a state title to the Cardinals.

“Going back to back like to state and just getting a lot of W‘s and the process,” added Mabe.

“I think next year she’s going to surprise a lot of people especially in the 13th region shes going to do well,” said Mabe.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.