Advertisement

11 -Year-Old South Laurel star gets D1 looks

While her love for the game grew so did something else, getting national attention from D1 schools, Baylor Stanford, and Louisville just to name a few.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For most athletes, their love for the game blossomed the first time they touched a ball, for Skeeter Mabe it was a little different.

“I decided to play basketball because I saw my brother do it when he was at a young age and I just started doing it on the sidelines. It had to take a while for me to fall in love with it,” said seventh-grade point guard, Skeeter Mabe.

While her love for the game grew so did something else, getting national attention from D1 schools like Baylor, Stanford, and Louisville just to name a few.

“Honestly where she is 11, she doesn’t have a clue in the world. She has no idea how good she is or how good she’s going to be. She’s got a pretty bright future in the game,” said Skeeter’s dad, Brian Mabe.

However, regardless of the D1 attention, she is focused on playing the game she loves.

“I really don’t look at them I continue to play the game and then I’ll look at it when I get to high school,” added Mabe.

“You see a lot of kids who know they’re good but they let everybody else know they’re good Skeeter is just out here because she loves the game we just try to keep her grounded and let her know nothing is promised,” said Mabe

She is excited about playing at the next level for South Laurel High School, hoping to bring a state title to the Cardinals.

“Going back to back like to state and just getting a lot of W‘s and the process,” added Mabe.

“I think next year she’s going to surprise a lot of people especially in the 13th region shes going to do well,” said Mabe.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

11 -Year-Old South Laurel star gets D1 looks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

State

Former Kentucky standout Ali Galyer eager to swim in 2021 Olympics

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Ali's dream is to represent New Zealand in 2021.

Sports

Georgia linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
Martez Thrower committed to Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky Premier AAU

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
Kentucky Premier AAU

Sports

AAU basketball back up and running cautiously during COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
But for athletes heading into and already in high school, things are a little more complicated. Athletes want to get their names out there in front of college coaches while also keeping themselves, their families and everyone involved safe.

Sports

31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
Individual players have not been identified, but some teams have raised suspicions by placing players on an injured list this week without announcing an injury.

Sports

Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
The Washington Redskins began a “thorough review” of their nickname Friday, a significant step toward moving on from what experts and advocates call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

Sports

Kentucky target, five-star recruit Makur Maker commits to Howard

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Makur Maker made the first move in high-level recruits going to HBCUs. The five-star recruit picked Howard University over Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis.

Sports

How could Tennessee pushing back its high school football season affect Kentucky?

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11