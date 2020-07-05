Advertisement

UPDATE: Coroner says Cave Run Lake drowning victim was from Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LICK, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bath County coroner says a man who drowned after his kayak flipped over was a Lexington resident.

According to the coroner, the victim was 22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa.

Crews began searching for Mutayongwa in the area of Stoney Cove at around 3 p.m.

Dalton Kegley, an eyewitness at the scene, says he and his sister Makenna Highfield saw Mutayongwa and a woman struggling when their kayak flipped.

Kegley says he remembers screams of "I can't swim." He was concerned because he didn't see life jackets.

Kegley and Highfield were able to help the woman to make it out of the water, but they could not get to Mutayongwa before he drowned, according to witnesses.

"If it was me out there and I didn't know how to swim, I would want someone to help me, to at least try and help me," says Makenna.

State police confirm Mutayongwa’s body was later recovered from the water after hours of searching.

Witnesses say people packed the area to comfort the family.

"The state trooper knelt on his knee and prayed with the three boys that were trying to help him cope with it, which was a very touching moment," said Jacqueline James, who was in the area at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hazard First Baptist Church postpones in-person services after spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Changing plans to make sure church members and visitors are safe.

Regional

A second stimulus check? Here’s how much money you could get

Updated: 4 hours ago
The HEROES Act would offer a larger stimulus payment than the CARES Act.

Regional

Fire crews on-scene after SUV slams into Lexington home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fire crews are negotiating a tricky vehicle removal after an SUV crashed into a home on Highlawn Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Regional

COVID-19 W. Va. | 57 more cases reported

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

Forecast

Showers possible this evening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will get into the upper 80s to lower 90s once again for daytime highs.

Latest News

News

Mountain Pass Dairy Bar hosts 4th of July hot dog eating contest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Employees at Mountain Pass Dairy helped Jordan Hughes organize the contest.

News

Little League baseball hosts its opening day in Hazard

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
On July 4th, the players and coaches of Hazard Perry County little league hit the field for opening day.

News

Appalachian Quilt and Craft opens in Downtown Hazard

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Shop hours will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday noon to 6:00 p.m.

News

“They need to be honored every day” Hazard’s Fourth of July parade honors veterans

Updated: 22 hours ago
Hazard's Fourth of July parade

News

Floating for Freedom: Holiday tradition continues despite pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Hazard held its annual Freed Float event down the North Fork of the Kentucky River.