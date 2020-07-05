Tennessee church donates $1K to each employee at local police dept.
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesborough announced it will honor local first responders on July 4.
Church officials said they plan to recognize and gift each employee with $1,000.
Pastor Perry Creek said the church will give away a total of $23,000 to Jonesborough police, dispatchers and administrators.
The first responders will be recognized on the courthouse steps in downtown Jonesborough at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
