Sunny morning, showers possible this afternoon

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances return today, but temperatures remain just as hot.

Today and Tonight

To start the day off we are going to be seeing very similar conditions to yesterday. Patches of fog will be causing some low visibility early on. Once that lifts we will be seeing clear and sunny conditions the rest of the morning hours. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s to lower 90s once again for daytime highs.

We could see a few scattered rain chances this afternoon in the heat of the day. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy especially if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will also remain near 70. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we will see fog begin to build up overnight.

Extended Forecast

Monday, we will see a few more clouds move into the region. We will also hang onto the small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the day. Highs will remain warm in the upper 80s.

Highs the rest of the week get into the mid to upper 80s. Almost every day has a small chance of rain. We look to fall back into that summer pattern of drier mornings and pop-up showers in the afternoon. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

