Mountain Pass Dairy Bar hosts 4th of July hot dog eating contest

Hot dog contest
Hot dog contest(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Pass Dairy Bar hosted a friendly hot dog competition. Hot dogs were passed out on plates to the competitors.

“On my way over here when I was about to pull in I got super nervous because I thought maybe where it’s the first one nobody will show up,” said organizer Jordan Hughes.

Employees at Mountain Pass Dairy helped Hughes organize the contest.

“We weren’t having anything going on at the 4th, so I messaged him [Hughes] like hey maybe my bosses would be interested it if you are serious,” said employee Brittney Slone.

Caleb Estep won the competition and received $100 in cash and a $100 gift certificate to Lewis Tatoo in Hazard.

“I might get a tattoo, you know how I go, I’m going to get Dwight Schrute tattooed on my calf, I’m a big ‘Office’ guy you know what I’m saying,” said Estep.

Estep ate at least 14 hot dogs, which was a cakewalk for him.

“I eat a lot so it was just like another day for me, 14 and a half hot dogs was just like every day,” added Estep.

