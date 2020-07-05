Advertisement

Little League baseball hosts its opening day in Hazard

On July 4th, the players and coaches of Hazard Perry County little league hit the field for opening day.
Hazard Perry Little League
Hazard Perry Little League(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -When you think of the fourth of July, you think of hot dogs and hamburgers, fireworks, and well America’s pastime baseball. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the field looked a little different this year.

For the last few months, these little league fields in Perry County have stayed empty.

“I was just feeling it was terrible because it feels great coming out here every year to compete with your best friends,” said sixth-grade catcher, William Shoptaw.

On July 4th, the players and coaches of Hazard Perry County little league hit the field for opening day.

“Hazard Perry 2020 season we finally made it first of all this is a big day for us it would been in April but here we are July 4th this is usually the end of our season,” added Hazard Perry County Little League President, Jody Maggard.

Opening day is not the only day they have been on the field. Practices started back on June 15th.

“Just practicing hard and getting anything you can to make sure this day is special,” said Shoptaw.

With the games and practices come extra safety precautions. Temperature checks happen for each player, and a tailgate-style of seating for friends and family, and a special place for grandparents.

“We have grandparents parking for at-risk individuals so we appreciate the county judge for blocking off the road there,” said Maggard.

A safe and fun way to celebrate America’s birthday.

“It’s America fourth of July it’s baseball our past time so how can it be any better than this right,” added Maggard.

