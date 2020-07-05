Advertisement

Hazard First Baptist Church postpones in-person services after spike in COVID-19 cases

Hazard First Baptist Church
Hazard First Baptist Church(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Church planned to hold its first in-person services since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April, the church has held drive-in services.

“Our people have enjoyed being apart of these services, it gives us at least an opportunity to get together and safely worship together,” said church pastor, Tim Reynolds.

Church leaders planned to hold in-person services on Sunday but held an emergency meeting last week to discuss postponing plans.

“We decided to pull back and to wait and just see the direction of this thing we want to come back safely,” added Reynolds.

Changing plans to make sure church members and visitors are safe.

“Heaven forbid that we were to come back together and have somebody to you know this virus comes into our church, that would be something we don’t want to happen,” said Reynolds.

The church will continue to hold drive-in services until it is safe for people to worship inside of the building.

“We’re praying about it we’re seeking counsel about it and uh but this works you know to some degree,” explained Reynolds. “I’ve noticed folks bring in gravy and biscuits and having breakfast and lunch, a lot of people bring their dog with them too, so generally we don’t generally have dogs in our services inside the church so it’s been a good thing for all of our families,” said Reynolds.

Church leaders will monitor the COVID-19 situation and have not set a date for in-person services to return.

