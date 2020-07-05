Advertisement

Fire crews on-scene after SUV slams into Lexington home

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are negotiating a tricky vehicle removal after an SUV crashed into a home on Highlawn Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called out around 12:15 p.m. The SUV reportedly ran over a gas meter before slamming into a corner of the home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, there were people inside the home when it happened, but they were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters will try to shore up walls of the structure before attempting to remove the vehicle.

Columbia Gas has been made aware of the situation.

WKYT will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

