Appalachian Quilt and Craft opens in Downtown Hazard

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Quilt and Craft held its grand opening on Saturday.

The shop is located on Main Street, right next door to Read Spotted Newt. The quilt and craft shop offers brightly colored fabrics, yarn and buttons, everything a sewer may need.

“It’s a really nice thing to add to this area because we have so many sewers we have a lot of people here who quilt and crochet and knit I’ve always loved the idea of the quilting bee and people sitting around together sewing and creating community and getting to know each other and I feel like and I feel like that’s one of the things I can contribute here,” said shop owner Carolyn Davis.

Shop hours will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday noon to 6:00 p.m.

To keep up with the shop, click here.

