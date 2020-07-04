Advertisement

“They need to be honored every day” Hazard’s Fourth of July parade honors veterans

People were not the only ones who participated in this year’s parade, two miniature horses walked in the parade as well.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the City of Hazard held a parade to honor veterans. Children on bikes, fire trucks, and veterans drove through Main Street to celebrate those that have served our country.

All spectators were told to stay six feet apart from each other.

“We wanted to definitely honor the veterans, so I’ve got as many veterans they can come as unfortunately with the COVID stuff some of the DAV couldn’t come and the veterans home couldn’t come, but we’ve got a pretty good crowd and we’re glad to have them. They need to be honored every day and this is just our way the city’s way of just express that,” said Tony Eversole, City of Hazard’s Police and Fire Commissioner.

