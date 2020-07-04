Advertisement

Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.
FILE-- In this September 2008 handout file photograph from the Mass. Div. of Wildlife and Fisheries, a timber rattlesnake rests in a coil on a rock in Western Massachusetts. A plan by the state to start a colony of venomous timber rattlesnakes on an off-limits island in Massachusetts largest drinking water supply is under fire. (Bill Byrne/The Mass. Division of Fisheries and Wildlife via AP)
FILE-- In this September 2008 handout file photograph from the Mass. Div. of Wildlife and Fisheries, a timber rattlesnake rests in a coil on a rock in Western Massachusetts. A plan by the state to start a colony of venomous timber rattlesnakes on an off-limits island in Massachusetts largest drinking water supply is under fire. (Bill Byrne/The Mass. Division of Fisheries and Wildlife via AP)(Bill Byrne | AP)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky (AP) — A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday, the Murray Ledger & Times reported.

Officer Chris Garland said the woman “just happened to look down and saw the head right under her. She was still on the chair when we arrived. She couldn’t move, and I guess that was from being scared. Come to think of it, I probably would’ve froze too.”

Murray Police Department officers killed the snake after they helped the woman out of her wheelchair and got the rattler on the ground.

“We tried to contact someone who might have been able to have picked it up, but when we finally did find somebody, they were too far away from Murray,” Garland said.

John Hewlett, a Murray State University graduate researcher, told the paper the snake was probably not local to the area.

“If I had to bet everything on it, somebody caught it and turned it loose in the parking lot (of Walmart) or somewhere else in the city,” Hewlett said. “The chance of there being a population of timber rattlesnakes within 15 miles of Murray is exceedingly low.”

Hewlett said the closest likely population of the timber rattlesnake would be southeastern Calloway County near the Tennessee border, even there the population would be small.

Unlike more common snakes like Copperheads, timber rattlesnakes like the one found Sunday do not normally seek out interaction with humans, Hewlett said. They also help keep a local rodent population under control, and are not likely to bite humans.

“In my research, I’ve come to see that venom production is the most metabolically costly biological process for an adult rattlesnake, so it would much prefer to discharge that venom on the prey than on a human.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Wise County inmate dies after attack by cellmate

Updated: 26 minutes ago
An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound has died after an apparent attack by his cellmate.

Forecast

Hot and humid this holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 90-degree days continue into the 4th of July weekend.

State

Coal Run’s Independence Day fireworks celebration

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Though they were unable to do any other events with the fireworks this year, local leaders say they were glad to be able to continue this tradition.

Regional

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

Latest News

State

Restraining order filed against two of Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
The order allows auto race tracks in Kentucky to operate at 50-percent capacity and daycares to increase the number to children allowed in a group together.

News

Fireworks and social distancing: what you need to know about the upcoming fireworks show in Hazard

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The firework show is set to start at 9:30 Saturday night.

News

Hazard movie theater reopens

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The theater is showing movies released before the pandemic along with a few classics.

News

Holiday tradition continues along Highway 52

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A holiday tradition will continue on Highway 52.

News

Tour Perry County prepares for Independence Day scavenger hunt

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Registration will be held at Perry County Park Saturday morning from 8:00 to 10:00

State

What could police reform look like in Louisville?

Updated: 13 hours ago
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.