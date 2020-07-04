Hot and humid this holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - July is here and it is definitely going to feel like it over the next couple days!

Today and Tonight

The 90-degree days continue into the 4th of July weekend. Some of us will wake up to some patchy fog early this morning, but overall the morning hours today look the best to be outside. We will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be tolerable.

By the afternoon hours, temperatures get really hot. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Your fireworks forecast tonight looks dry but humid. If you are going to be outside for a long period of time make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and wear that sunscreen. We will continue to see mostly clear conditions. Overnight lows will drop near 70.

Extended Forecast

Sunday looks very similar to today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We could see a few stray rain chances Sunday afternoon in the heat of the day. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy especially if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will also remain near 70.

Monday, we will see a few more clouds move into the region. We’ll also hang onto the small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the day. Highs will remain warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We look to get a sliver of a cool down by Tuesday. Highs the rest of the week get into the mid to upper 80s. Almost every day has a small chance of rain. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.