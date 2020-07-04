Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks and child care facilities implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, reasoning that they are value judgments best left to individuals. Boone Circuit Court Judge Richard Brueggemann's ruling keeps Kentucky from enforcing a rule that prohibits fans, outside media or guests or family members from attending auto races. Instead, the judge ruled those racetracks can operate at 50% capacity, assuming people can maintain a 6-foot social distance between households. The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.

MURRAY, Ky (AP) — A woman travelling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday. Murray police say the woman looked down to see the snake underneath her and was still in the chair when police arrived. Officer Chris Garland says, "She couldn’t move, and I guess that was from being scared. Come to think of it, I probably would’ve froze too.” Police helped her out of the chair and got the snake on the ground. Garland says they tried to find someone who could take the snake but ended up having to kill it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has hired a Chicago firm to perform a comprehensive review of the city’s police department amid weeks of protests. Fischer says in a statement that he firm Hillard Heintze will perform a “top-to-bottom review" of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Protests have continued for weeks to call for police reform after emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in her home on March 13. The firm will review the training in use of force and bias-free policing, among other things.

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A state lawmaker will face a jury trial in September after unsuccessfully trying this week to have evidence in his drunken driving case thrown out. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that State Rep. Derek Lewis was arrested near his home at 1:55 a.m. on April 16, just a few hours after the 2020 General Assembly adjourned in Frankfort. According to the arrest report, the London Republican's truck was in a ditch with the motor running. The report says Lewis was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol. He also refused a sobriety test. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge denied Lewis' requests to suppress evidence.