Hazard’s fish fry goes on amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Many communities have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hazard is one of the few that is continuing its traditions.

The city had their annual fish fry Saturday morning in collaboration with Hazard fire department and police department.

There is no dining option and servers had to wear gloves and masks.￼

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said it was important to continue the fish fry and Fourth of July festivals because of what it means to the community.￼

“I met with the health department said that we wanted to do it and it’s worked really well today we’re sort of backed up right now with the fish but people are just driving through and we hand it to him or they can walk through,” Mayor Mobelini said.

Mayor Mobelini said they served more that 850 meals in the first hour which is more than last year.

