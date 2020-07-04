Advertisement

Hazard’s fish fry goes on amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Many communities have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hazard is one of the few that is continuing its traditions.

The city had their annual fish fry Saturday morning in collaboration with Hazard fire department and police department.

There is no dining option and servers had to wear gloves and masks.￼

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said it was important to continue the fish fry and Fourth of July festivals because of what it means to the community.￼

“I met with the health department said that we wanted to do it and it’s worked really well today we’re sort of backed up right now with the fish but people are just driving through and we hand it to him or they can walk through,” Mayor Mobelini said.

Mayor Mobelini said they served more that 850 meals in the first hour which is more than last year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Wise County inmate dies after attack by cellmate

Updated: 6 hours ago
An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound has died after an apparent attack by his cellmate.

State

Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

Updated: 6 hours ago
A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.

Forecast

Hot and humid this holiday weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 90-degree days continue into the 4th of July weekend.

State

Coal Run’s Independence Day fireworks celebration

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Though they were unable to do any other events with the fireworks this year, local leaders say they were glad to be able to continue this tradition.

Latest News

Regional

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 15 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

State

Restraining order filed against two of Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 19 hours ago
The order allows auto race tracks in Kentucky to operate at 50-percent capacity and daycares to increase the number to children allowed in a group together.

News

Fireworks and social distancing: what you need to know about the upcoming fireworks show in Hazard

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The firework show is set to start at 9:30 Saturday night.

News

Hazard movie theater reopens

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The theater is showing movies released before the pandemic along with a few classics.

News

Holiday tradition continues along Highway 52

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A holiday tradition will continue on Highway 52.

News

Tour Perry County prepares for Independence Day scavenger hunt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Registration will be held at Perry County Park Saturday morning from 8:00 to 10:00