Georgia linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County outside linebacker Martez Thrower has committed to Kentucky.

Thrower picked the cats over Arkansas, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

The linebacker is rated a .8622 by the 247Sports Composite and is considered the nation’s No. 44 outside linebacker.

Thrower is Kentucky’s 13th commitment in the 2021 class.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>I will be committing to kentucky 💙🤍💙🤍<br> <a href=“https://t.co/yAXODDUNxr”>pic.twitter.com/yAXODDUNxr</a></p>— martez thrower (@ThrowerMartez) <a href=“https://twitter.com/ThrowerMartez/status/1279514102793228288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

