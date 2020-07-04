Advertisement

Georgia linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The Kentucky football received a commitment Saturday afternoon.

Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County outside linebacker Martez Thrower has committed to Kentucky.

Thrower picked the cats over Arkansas, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

The linebacker is rated a .8622 by the 247Sports Composite and is considered the nation’s No. 44 outside linebacker.

Thrower is Kentucky’s 13th commitment in the 2021 class.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>I will be committing to kentucky 💙🤍💙🤍<br> <a href=“https://t.co/yAXODDUNxr”>pic.twitter.com/yAXODDUNxr</a></p>&mdash; martez thrower (@ThrowerMartez) <a href=“https://twitter.com/ThrowerMartez/status/1279514102793228288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

