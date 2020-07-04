Advertisement

Floating for Freedom: Holiday tradition continues despite pandemic

Kayaks Float down the river for the Fourth of July
Kayaks Float down the river for the Fourth of July(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Fourth of July in Hazard.

“It’s just a good time for everybody to get together and everybody hang out with friends of course you know it’s the birthday of the greatest country,” said Rachel Stidham. “America!” She added.

Despite the coronavirus, the city has continued a few traditions to celebrate. One of those events, the annual Freedom Float.

“We are doing this because the river is so beautiful during the summers and it’s a really fun activity to do on the Fourth of July while social distancing and being aware of the virus and COVID,” said Abigail Stoffel with Perry County Kayak Rentals.

Rachel Stidham has attended the event every year.

“We’ve done it every year since they have started. This is the third year so we’ve been coming every year,” said Stidham.

Adding it is a family tradition to celebrate Independence Day.

“It’s something fun to do me, my dad and my brother do it every year for a family get together. It’s just something fun.”

If you don’t have a kayak, you are still in luck. The event starts at Perry County’s Kayak Rental service.

“We make sure everything is there for you. We help you get in. We retrieve the kayaks. We do everything. We make sure you’re safe,” said Stoffel.

If you missed the Freedom Float, you can rent out kayaks Sunday. The service will resume their normal hours Thursday through Saturday starting July 9th.

Perry County Kayak Rentals also wipes down the equipment after each use.

