Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

The show was held on a field near Boyd County High School and headlined by country star Chase Rice and was followed by a fireworks show.

Tickets were limited to 600 to keep the crowd size down and ensure nobody was too far from the stage, but one ticket did cover everybody in a vehicle.

Some fans arrived as early as 9 a.m. to ensure getting a spot near the performers.

“We needed this,” Tonya Scruggs, who came to the show from Charleston, said. “Everybody needed this.”

Rice faced criticism after his concert in Tennessee last weekend, where cellphone video showed a large crowd packed in tight not wearing masks.

Rice posted a video on Instagram, saying the show in Boyd County would be done differently.

“They’re doing a great job of keeping everybody separate,” Scruggs said. “Everybody is social distancing for the most part. It’s wonderful.”

David Miller, who works in marketing with the Paramount Arts Center, which put together the show, says they want to do other drive-in concerts there. He says this could be a look at the new normal in terms of what concerts are going to look like for a while.

Jamey Johnson will be headlining a show Saturday night in the same spot, followed by fireworks.

