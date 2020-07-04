Advertisement

Coal Run’s Independence Day fireworks celebration

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Coal Run in Pike County wrapped up its Independence Day fireworks celebration Friday night.

A sizable crowd showed up near the Coal Run City Park and others lined the roadway and local businesses to get a look as the Coal Run Fire Department lit up the sky.

Though they were unable to do any other events with the fireworks this year, local leaders say they were glad to be able to continue this tradition.

Pike County Commissioner Joe Adkins said, ”We wanted to do it. We wanted to let everybody get out. Everybody’s been cooped up in the house. These guys worked, like I said, weeks upon weeks getting the site ready for the fireworks so we just wanted to make sure the community has a place to go to enjoy Independence Day.”

Adkins says the night was a success and everyone social distanced well.

