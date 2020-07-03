Advertisement

Veteran encourages others to be a part of the July 4th celebration instead of fearing the fireworks

Veteran Jeremy Harrell overcame his negative reaction to fireworks and is hoping to encourage others to do the same.
Veteran Jeremy Harrell overcame his negative reaction to fireworks and is hoping to encourage others to do the same.(WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fourth of July holiday can be a difficult time for veterans as the fireworks that we all love to celebrate with can be a trigger for some vets’ PTSD.

That was the case for Veteran's Club Founder Jeremy Harrell for years.

“When I redeployed back in 2004, it was right in time for Thunder Over Louisville,” Harrell said. “I didn’t recognize that I would have an issue with fireworks until I went down there.”

What was a celebration for thousands was a source of major anxiety for Harrell.

“I just remember feeling like I needed to go and seek cover,” Harrell said.

It was a feeling he got at every celebration that involved fireworks making him dread a holiday that honors the very freedom he fought to maintain.

“The change came when I used to not allow my children to participate,” Harrell said. “I thought, wait a minute that’s not fair to them, that’s not fair to the family.”

That’s when Harrell said he decided to go from victim to victor, a mind over matter battle that was a different kind of challenge from anything he faced overseas.

“When I say these things, I don’t expect it to be looked at as I’m minimizing the struggle there, I’m not,” Harrell said. “I absolutely know what that feels like.”

But he said it was a battle that was worth it and one that ahead of the Fourth of July weekend he encourages other veterans to conquer too.

“I think it has to be said, and we’re so resilient, veterans are so resilient and we’re tough people,” Harrell said. “I think sometimes we have to kind of dig and go, ‘I know this is going to be uncomfortable, but it will temporarily be uncomfortable’ whereas I wouldn’t want you to go the whole rest of your life dreading Independence Day.”

Harrell said one of the biggest things that helped him was to physically go and watch the fireworks, so there wasn’t the surprise of when the noises would happen.

If you’re a veteran who wants help trying this new outlook or has any other needs, you can reach out to the Veteran’s Club online or through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beyond Blackjewel part 2

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Harlan County Parks, other recreational areas reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Prestonsburg celebrates ‘bigger, better’ Independence Day with COVID-19 in mind 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Smurf dope 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

State

Sheriff: Homemade fireworks made inside home that exploded, killing 1, injuring 5 others

Updated: 19 minutes ago
One person died and five others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Elizabethtown.

Latest News

News

‘Become a superhero': Prestonsburg groups host NARCAN training event

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Several groups and individuals from Floyd County gathered at the Mountain Arts Center Thursday for a NARCAN training seminar.

News

Tentative agreement reached with Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Members who work at Highlands ARH will vote on the agreement on Friday.

State

Three EKU student-athletes, three staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The affected individuals have been isolated.

News

“A perfect activity during COVID-19:” Kayaks return to the Northfork of the Kentucky River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Perry County Kayak Rentals are continuing this summer just with a few changes.

News

’We need to be smart’: Laurel County COVID-19 cases quadruple in June

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Thursday evening, the county has 145 cases. 92 of those cases are active.