Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a narcotics search warrant was executed on July 2 in Harrogate TN.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a narcotics search warrant was executed on July 2 in Harrogate TN.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Criminal Investigations Division and S.W.A.T. Team executed a search warrant at 119 Bolton Circle Thursday morning. During the search, deputies said they found a “large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a semi-automatic handgun,” and seized a 2002 Suzuki Hayabusa 1300 motorcycle and $12,000 in cash.

Rockey Lee Couarm, 48, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Carrying or Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anna Marie Painter, 33, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Posted by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Deputies say the arrests were a result of a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Detectives into narcotic trafficking.

